At Under-21s level, defenders Tayo Adaramola, Sean Grehan and Killian Phillips have all been selected for the Republic of Ireland's U21 Euro 2025 qualifiers against Norway (in Dramen) and Italy (in Cork).

The Boys in Green currently boast a three-out-of-three record in Group A, with only the top team guaranteed to advance to the tournament finals.

For Northern Ireland, Justin Devenny is called up for a second consecutive squad having made his U21s debut last month.

His team face just one fixture this month – against England U21s at Goodison Park – and will be looking to turn around their run of just one win in their opening four matches in Group F.

For England, Joe Whitworth will be hoping to make his Young Lions debut at Elite League (formerly Under-20s) level, having been selected for the squad for matches against Italy (in Doncaster) and Germany (at the Jahnstadion Regensburg).

The Euro Elite League squad is open for players born between 1 January 2002 and 31 December 2004 to open up opportunities to a wider range of developing players. Played in a league format, the Elite League will see England take on Romania, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Czechia and Netherlands across the rest of the season.

Last month saw England's newly-titled Elite League squad suffer narrow defeats to both Romania and Portugal in their opening two games of the 2023/24 campaign.

At Under-19s level, Franco Umeh – who scored a brace for Republic of Ireland Under-19s last month against Scotland – play three matches in a week in Albania, forming the initial qualification round for next summer's U19 Euros in Portugal.

Top seeds in Group 13, Ireland begin against group hosts Albania, before facing Slovenia and Belgium; the top two teams advance to the Elite Round of qualification, to be played in the Spring.

Dylan Reid and Scotland U19s face a similar assignment, playing their three matches in Bulgaria; they start by facing the group hosts, then Andorra and Serbia.

At Under-18s level, Jake Grante has been called up by Republic of Ireland U18s for a pair of friendlies against Belgium at the Oliva Nova Resort in Spain.

And Matteo Dashi has been selected by Albania U17s for three qualifiers for next summer's U17 Euros in Cyprus – a similar format to the U19s.

Albania face group hosts Portugal, then Czech Republic and Montenegro, in the space of seven days.

All times GMT. Keep track of all the latest scores and updates from all of Palace Academy’s international Eagles – including further call-ups – below and on social media…

Republic of Ireland U21s – Tayo Adaramola, Seán Grehan & Killian Phillips

Fri, 17th November: Norway U21s v Republic of Ireland U21s (17:00)

Tue, 21st November: Republic of Ireland U21s v Italy U21s (17:30)

Northern Ireland U21s – Justin Devenny

Tue, 21st November: England U21s v Northern Ireland U21s (19:45)

England Elite Squad – Joe Whitworth

Thu, 16th November: England v Italy (19:00)

Mon, 20th November: Germany v England (17:00)

Scotland U19s – Dylan Reid

Wed, 15th November: Bulgaria U19s v Scotland U19s (12:30)

Sat, 18th November: Scotland U19s v Andorra U19s (09:00)

Tue, 21st November: Scotland U19s v Serbia U19s (12:30)

Republic of Ireland U19s - Franco Umeh

Wed, 15th November: Republic of Ireland U19s v Albania U19s (13:00)

Sat, 18th November: Republic of Ireland U19s v Slovenia U19s (10:00)

Tue, 21st November: Belgium U19s v Republic of Ireland U19s (13:00)

Republic of Ireland U18s – Jake Grante

Thu, 16th November: Republic of Ireland U18s v Belgium U18s (14:00)

Sat, 18th November: Republic of Ireland U18s v Belgium U18s (14:00)

Albania U17s - Matteo Dashi