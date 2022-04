Five-star showing

As Palace Under-18s welcomed Arsenal to the Academy ground last weekend, there was real uncertainty as to which side would come out on top. The Eagles have impressed all season but the visitors were in decent form upon arrival in south London.

However after an equal first 45 minutes, Rob Quinn’s side were in clinical mood in the second-half, and when Victor Akinwale continued his prolific run by nodding home the floodgates were opened.