Both he and Tayo Adaramola, each of whom have made their first-team debuts already this season, trained with Patrick Vieira’s squad in the build up to the trip to Wolves last Saturday.

A crucial win

Leicester City were the form team in the Under-18s Premier League – until they arrived in south London.

In a scrappy encounter at the Academy ground, Palace fought for a crucial three points via another sensational Fionn Mooney free-kick and an emphatic Kaden Rodney finish.