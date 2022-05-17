Ending on a high

Rob Quinn’s Under-18s finished another impressive season on a positive note as they beat Fulham 1-0 at the Academy ground.

Akinwale scored the only goal – his 27th of the season in all competitions – to see Palace end the season in third place, five points clear of Arsenal in fourth.

Palace were once again one of the top sides at Category 1 level after finishing in second place last season, and will go into the next campaign hoping to go one better and lift the Under-18s Premier League title.