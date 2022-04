Bragging rights

At whatever level, a Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion meeting is always something to savour – and the Under-23s ensured it lived up to expectations on Monday afternoon.

In a bruising encounter at the Academy ground they weathered early Brighton pressure, pouncing on two defensive mistakes to emerge with three crucial points.

Rak-Sakyi got both the goals, a brace to take his personal tally for the season to 15.