Speaking in the Palace matchday programme, he praised the club’s focus on bringing through young players.

“The foundations are being laid for the future,” Stelling said. “You might not have got more points this season than last season, for example, but the foundations are there for everyone to see for what could be a really exciting future.”

Settling in nicely

After joining the club in January from Drogheda United, Killian Phillips has been settling in to life in the Academy.

“I’m 19-years-of-age and I have loads to learn in the game,” he said. “I want to have a good career. This is the best place for me to develop.

“[The facilities] are a joke. Compared to Ireland it’s on a whole different planet. It’s the best place we can develop and you won’t find better training grounds than this.”