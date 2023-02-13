Speaking to local press afterwards, Phillips said: “Shippers [Jordan Shipley] gave me a very good cross - well it was a shot - but we will say a cross! And it fell to my feet. I’m just delighted to get off the mark.

"It doesn't get any better than a win and we have managed to get six wins in a row! It's almost the perfect loan so far so I'm delighted to be here.

“They [Palace] are happy enough with me. They are happy. I not only need to impress Shrewsbury but I need to impress Crystal Palace as well. I will continue to just focus on Shrewsbury and winning games and that will impress them as well."

Elsewhere, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been in fine form for Charlton Athletic of late, and continued that with the equalising goal in their 2-1 home defeat to Fleetwood Town – his fourth in his last five games.

Collecting the ball outside the box, the teenager showed good balance to cut inside his marker and curl home with aplomb on the stroke of half-time.

Despite dominating possession, Charlton would go on to lose the game, a damaging result for their play-off prospects.

You can see Rak-Sakyi’s goal at 0:45 in the video below.