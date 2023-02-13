Also enjoying a landmark appearance this weekend was winger Malcolm Ebiowei, who made his Hull City debut as a second-half substitute in the Tigers’ 0-0 draw at Stoke City in the Championship.
Elsewhere in loan action, fellow forward Luke Plange featured for the final 18 minutes of Lincoln City’s 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers – his second win in as many appearances for the Imps. In League Two, John-Kymani Gordon was also a late substitute for Carlisle United in their 0-0 draw away at AFC Wimbledon.
In the National League South, David Boateng played the full 90 minutes of Dover Athletic's 2-1 win over Eastbourne Borough - their first win in six league games - while Dan Quick and Billericay Town came out on top 2-1 in a local derby away at Canvey Island.
North of the border, Malachi Boateng and Queen's Park fell to a 3-2 defeat at Greenock Morton - a result which sees their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship narrowed to just one point over Dundee.
And on the continent, Jake O'Brien helped RWD Molenbeek to a clean sheet in their 1-0 Belgian First Division B win over Beerschot, which sees them finish top of the table in the regular season, ahead of the competition's split.
UNDER-21S IN ACTION
Crystal Palace Under-21s could move within five points of the top of the Premier League 2 table, should they defeat Leicester City Under-21s on Monday (February 13th) evening.
Kicking-off at 19:00 GMT, you can keep up with all the action on the Official Academy Twitter account.