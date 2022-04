The Portuguese teenager joined from Peterborough United this season, having made his professional debut as a 16-year-old on the final day of the League One season in May 2021.

He impressed for Posh’s Under-18s side as they retained the Youth Alliance League in 20/21, scoring a hat-trick against title-rivals Leyton Orient. Nascimento also scored twice as Peterborough reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, and has played nine times for Rob Quinn’s Under-18s this season.