Just five days after being eliminated from the FA Youth Cup semi-finals by a Manchester United side which had won every single one of their matches in 2026 – a run of 14 games – the Eagles looked set to taste defeat at the hands of the Red Devils once more, thanks to Noah Ajayi’s first-half finish.

But in the final seconds of injury time, Benji Casey won – and scored – a sensational stoppage-time penalty kick, in a foul which also saw Albert Mills dismissed for United.

Palace continued to press for a winner in extra-time and struck the woodwork on numerous occasions, before Dean Benamar crashed home the winning spot-kick at the culmination of a high-quality penalty shootout.

U18s head coach Alonso told Palace TV: “I don't have words for the boys. They did an unbelievable job this season. They gave their best, fighting under the lights of Selhurst Park with the supporters.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement for the squad, for the boys. I'm really proud for all the boys. I'm buzzing now because I think they deserve a trophy this year because they are top players.

“The game was tough because there was a lot of transitions for everyone, chances for Manchester United, chances for us. We scored three or four minutes before full-time, extra time.

“We had chances, we hit the crossbar, they had chances, then there were penalties… I'm happy for the boys because they deserve a lot of emotions today. I'm really proud.”