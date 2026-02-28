Alonso assessed the performance and praised the team’s grit and determination: "I’m really pleased with the team’s performance.

“We saw two very different halves today. In the first half, we were excellent – pressing high, timing our movements well, and controlling the game. We deserved our 3-0 lead and had opportunities to score even more. The win gave us confidence, and we were able to punish them effectively.

"In the second half, West Ham came back strongly, scoring twice from crosses, and that’s an area we can improve on.

“At times, we had to defend deeper in a low block, which is always challenging against good teams, but I still think we fully deserved the three points. After last week’s defeat to Leicester, I was proud to see how the players fought, came back, and gave their all."

Alonso also praised the performance of our very young backline, who helped preserve the lead and frustrate West Ham for the entire second half: "We had a very young defensive line today with U16s Lucca Benetton, Dylan Monk, and Hugo Bull. They did exceptionally well, both in possession and out of possession.

“It’s great to see our younger players stepping up, whether starting or coming off the bench. They played with confidence and composure, and our keeper also delivered when needed. These players are ready to perform when called upon, and it shows the strength of our youth setup."

On the significance of the win, which solidifies Palace in third and keeps the pressure on leaders Tottenham and second-placed Chelsea, Alonso added: "It’s always an important victory, not just for points but for mentality. Winning after last week’s narrow defeat to Leicester gives the players confidence and reinforces our competitiveness in training and in games.

“We’re in a good place as a team. We can continue to fight for the top, and I have full belief in this group – they can compete and achieve great things this season."