Still catching his breath after a remarkable comeback, Alonso reflected on a night defined by his team’s resilience.

“I’m very excited to go through because it’s so difficult to come back twice,” he said.

“We started losing 1-0, came back to 1-1, then we were 2-1 down and came back again. To score the winner in injury time – almost when you’re thinking about extra-time – shows the mentality of these boys.

“They are fighters. They never give up and they deserve this. All the staff are so happy to go through to the semi-finals.”

Palace trailed 2-1 with just four minutes of normal time remaining before late goals completed a stunning turnaround, capped by Chuks Okoli’s last-gasp winner.

For Alonso, the team’s competitive spirit has been the defining factor behind their run in the competition.

“I think the best quality of this team is that they are so competitive,” he said. “They never give up, they always want to fight and keep going. Of course we have really good players, but the mentality of this group is unbelievable.”

Villa, five-time winners and the reigning champions, provided a formidable test for the young Eagles – something Alonso was quick to acknowledge.

“It was a really good experience for the boys to play in this stadium,” he added. “Aston Villa are a really good team and, in my opinion, one of the best teams in the country. It was a tough game and very close, so congratulations to them as well.”

The victory sees Palace reach the FA Youth Cup semi-finals for the first time in more than three decades, a moment Alonso believes is a proud milestone for the club’s Academy.

“I’m really proud of the boys because they deserve it,” he said. “They train really well every day and always give their best. It’s a special moment for them and for the Academy. To reach the semi-finals is amazing.”