“I'm delighted with the performance of the team,” said Alonso. “I'm buzzing because the team played really well in all phases – with the ball, without the ball, on set pieces. A clean sheet, three points, and through to the next round.

“I’m really happy with the performance because they gave everything, and I think it was a really good game.”

The win sees Palace finish top of their group, level on seven points with Manchester City but boasting a superior goal difference.

“Progressing is really important because it’s integral to the mentality of the players,” Alonso continued. “They must always try to give their best – to go through, to improve on the pitch, to improve in games.

“It’s important for the club as well. I think we deserve it. It was a really tough group: Chelsea, Manchester City, Sheffield United. I’m delighted with the team’s performance and to go through to the next round.”

David Angibeaud opened the scoring, netting his fourth goal in five games. Alonso praised the in-form striker: “He’s in a good place now. He’s more confident. He needs to continue like this – pressing, giving his best.

“It’s not just about the goal; it’s about his pressing, his touches, everything. I have a good feeling with him now. Yes, goals are important, but he’s playing really well for the team –helping, holding the ball, working with and without it.”