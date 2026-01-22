Reflecting on the performance, Alonso was brimming with pride, particularly given the challenging weather conditions.

“It was really good – I’m buzzing with the team’s performance. To go through to the next round is brilliant. With this weather it was very tough, really difficult to play and keep the ball at times, but I think the boys understood the game plan very well and followed it perfectly. I’m really happy because I think we deserved it – every player played really well.”

Alonso also felt the win was the perfect response to Saturday’s 3–0 defeat against West Brom in the U18s Premier League South.

“The boys knew it – we didn’t deserve to win against West Brom because, in my opinion, we didn’t give our best. Today was really, really different. It was a lesson to take on, and the boys worked hard today. They deserved this result. We played as a team, and that was the difference.”

There were braces for both David Angibeaud and Benji Casey, with Alonso quick to praise his striking duo.

“Both are really good strikers. All of our strikers are doing well, but they are in a very good moment right now. To help the team with two goals makes a big difference. They are different profiles of players, but both are very good.”

Looking ahead to the next round and a tie against Stevenage, Alonso highlighted the importance of the competition.

“I’m so happy to be through. I know how important the FA Youth Cup is in England and for this club. We will play against Stevenage – I don’t know when yet – but for now we have other games, other cups and the league to focus on. When the moment comes, we will be ready.”