We had many chances and didn't punish them—Javier Alonso
Crystal Palace Under-18s head coach Javier Alonso gave his post-match reaction following the young Eagles’ 4-2 victory over Norwich.
Reflecting on the performance, Alonso admitted Palace were slow out of the blocks before growing into the contest: “I think we started a little lethargic. The first 20 minutes weren’t very good, but as the game went on we improved.
“We spoke with the boys at half-time and in the second half I think we were much better.”
A tactical adjustment after the break helped Palace take control, with Alonso explaining: “We changed the shape slightly to a 5-3-2 with two strikers and two wide players.
“That allowed us to play more balls into the strikers, more passes in behind and have more transitions. We created a lot more chances in the second half.”
Despite Palace’s dominance, the head coach felt the scoreline could have been settled earlier: “We had many chances and didn’t punish them. For that reason, they made it 2-2 – maybe it was a penalty, I’m not sure, but it doesn’t matter.
“The boys showed very good character in the second half. We scored late, but 4-2 is a good result. I’m happy with the three points, but I still think we can do better.”
It's a special moment for Lucca—Javier Alonso
Alonso also praised 15-year-old Lucca Benetton, who made his Under-18s debut in goal: “Of course it’s a special moment for him. He’s a really good 'keeper and this was a great opportunity. I’m very happy for him.”
With the win bringing Palace’s U18s programme to a close for 2025, Alonso reflected on finishing the year strongly while turning attention to upcoming commitments: “The results at the moment are very good. The boys are working really hard and I’m very pleased with them.
“Now it’s time to keep training. We have a U17 Cup game on Wednesday with some U18s involved, and after that we can rest and enjoy Christmas. The boys deserve the three points today and they deserve the position we are in.”