Crystal Palace Under-18s head coach Javier Alonso praised his side’s character after the ten-man Eagles battled to a well-earned 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the U18 Premier League South at the Academy on Saturday afternoon.
We showed good mentality to get a point—Javier Alonso
The result brought the curtain down on another highly competitive campaign in the U18 Premier League South, with Palace finishing fifth on 46 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but ahead on goal difference.
The U18 Premier League is split into northern and southern divisions, featuring 15 Category One academies in the southern edition.
Each side plays home and away fixtures within their regional league, before the two divisional winners meet in a National Final to determine the overall champions. This season, Chelsea and Manchester City secured their respective regional titles and will contest the showpiece final.
Palace’s finale followed a dramatic encounter in which they raced into a two-goal lead inside ten minutes, courtesy of a superb finish from Donte Martin and a close-range effort from David Angibeaud. However, Arsenal responded with two quick goals before the half-hour mark to bring the contest level.
The game then took another twist in the second half when Jack Mason was sent off on the hour mark. With no 'keeper available on the bench, defender Dean Benamar was forced to step into goal for the remainder of the match.
Despite being reduced to ten men, Palace showed resilience and organisation to weather sustained pressure and secure a valuable point.
Reflecting on the performance, Alonso was proud of both the start his side made and their response after going down to ten men.
“I think we started really well, really, really well,” he said. “We scored two goals in the first 15 minutes, we punished. I could see how the team started strong, but after that, the rest of the first half, a little bit complacent, not pushing ourselves.
“I think we can improve with that. I think everything is here in the mentality, but after that, the second half, we started better, but with the red card, playing around 30 minutes with 10 players, it’s a lot of running for the boys.
“I’m happy for that 30-minute fighting with good mentality to get a point.”
The season in the league was really good—Javier Alonso
The match concluded a season of notable progress for Alonso’s side, who enjoyed strong performances across multiple competitions. Palace reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup for the first time in nearly 30 years and lifted a maiden U18 Premier League Cup.
On the wider campaign, Alonso highlighted both the highs and the challenges of a demanding schedule.
“I’m really happy with the season. It’s my first season here and I’m really happy. We had four big competitions,” he explained.
“I think the season in the league was really good. We started top of the table after Christmas. After that, we had a lot of games, different competitions, FA Youth Cup, Under-17 Cup, Under-18 Premier League Cup.
“I think we had injuries and we lost points because of a lot of games in the legs of the boys, but I’m really happy with the season in the league. Also, Youth Cup, we qualified for the semi-final. It was a really good experience for the boys.
“I think it’s really important because it’s the closest one to playing professional football in big occasions, big stadiums – Villa Park, Selhurst Park, and Old Trafford. The main thing was to achieve the trophy, and the Premier League Under-18 Cup was unbelievable. I’m really happy.
“I’m proud of the squad.”
Recent weeks have been really demanding—Javier Alonso
Recent weeks have tested the group physically, with Palace balancing a congested fixture schedule across multiple competitions.
Despite impressive wins over Arsenal and Ipswich Town, the young Eagles suffered back-to-back defeats against West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, with six matches played in a two-week period before ending the league campaign with a resilient draw.
Reflecting on that period, Alonso acknowledged the demands placed on his squad.
“Recent weeks have been really demanding,” he said. “Despite some good wins, the schedule has been very intense and the boys have had to manage a lot of games in a short space of time.”
Looking ahead, Alonso will return to Spain over the summer before preparations begin for next season.
“In the summer, I’m looking forward to coming back to Spain to see my family and my friends,” he added. “Spend time with them and take energy to come back here for the next season.”
A hard-fought final-day point ensured a fitting end to a landmark campaign for the young Eagles.