The result brought the curtain down on another highly competitive campaign in the U18 Premier League South, with Palace finishing fifth on 46 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but ahead on goal difference.

The U18 Premier League is split into northern and southern divisions, featuring 15 Category One academies in the southern edition.

Each side plays home and away fixtures within their regional league, before the two divisional winners meet in a National Final to determine the overall champions. This season, Chelsea and Manchester City secured their respective regional titles and will contest the showpiece final.

Palace’s finale followed a dramatic encounter in which they raced into a two-goal lead inside ten minutes, courtesy of a superb finish from Donte Martin and a close-range effort from David Angibeaud. However, Arsenal responded with two quick goals before the half-hour mark to bring the contest level.

The game then took another twist in the second half when Jack Mason was sent off on the hour mark. With no 'keeper available on the bench, defender Dean Benamar was forced to step into goal for the remainder of the match.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Palace showed resilience and organisation to weather sustained pressure and secure a valuable point.

Reflecting on the performance, Alonso was proud of both the start his side made and their response after going down to ten men.

“I think we started really well, really, really well,” he said. “We scored two goals in the first 15 minutes, we punished. I could see how the team started strong, but after that, the rest of the first half, a little bit complacent, not pushing ourselves.

“I think we can improve with that. I think everything is here in the mentality, but after that, the second half, we started better, but with the red card, playing around 30 minutes with 10 players, it’s a lot of running for the boys.

“I’m happy for that 30-minute fighting with good mentality to get a point.”