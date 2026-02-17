Alonso was pleased with both the result and the manner of the performance.

“We’re very happy, first of all, because we’re through to the semi-final. I think we deserved to win. It was a tough game and the team were competitive throughout.

“Peterborough are a Category Two side, but when you reach this stage of the competition it’s because you’re doing something right. The boys understood the game plan well. In the first half we created a lot of chances – we hit the post and maybe our finishing wasn’t at its best – but we were confident we would be more clinical after the break.

“In the second half we took our chances and punished them. Overall, I think we deserved to go through.”

Having already faced a number of Category Two and Three opponents this season – including Sheffield United, Bradford and Stevenage – Alonso acknowledged the different challenge such fixtures present.

“It’s always good for the boys because it’s a different type of football. These teams are very physical and you always have to respect them.

“Peterborough played really well and it was a tough game, so congratulations to them. Matches against Category One and Category Two sides are all good experiences for the boys. This one was slightly different, but it was a good test and we deserved the win.”

There was also a welcome return in defence, as centre-back Josh Muwana made his comeback after several months out – and marked it with a goal.

“I’m really happy for him. First of all, he’s a very good person and a very good player. He’s been training well and waiting patiently for his opportunity.

“I told him yesterday that he could score from a set-piece, so I’m delighted for him and for the team. He’s very physical and always wants to help. He deserved that moment.”

Attention now turns to a semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur, a side Alonso’s team faced recently.

“It’s another game against Tottenham. We played them not long ago and we’ll face them again in a few weeks.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’ll be ready. It’s great for the boys to reach the semi-final and test themselves against strong teams.”