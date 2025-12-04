Palace come into the tie in buoyant mood after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Southampton in a top-of-the-table U18 Premier League South encounter at the Academy. A few days removed from the action, Alonso was still pleased with what he saw.

“The first 20 minutes were really good,” he explained. “We punished them early with David [Angibeaud’s] goal in the first five minutes.

“After about 20 or 25 minutes they began to have more of the ball, and we dropped a little deeper into a low block.

“We adjusted the pressing as the half went on – also because of the wind, which made it really difficult to play. But in the second half, I think we were better. We punished them three times in the first 20–25 minutes.”

That win, paired with top spot in the U18 Premier League and a commanding 4-0 victory over Chelsea to reach the Premier League Cup knockout stages, has created a sense of rhythm and belief around the group. And Alonso is keen to see that carried forward into Friday night.

“The boys understand what we want to do with and without the ball,” he said.

“They’re confident, and they give their best in every training session. We go day by day, game by game – but yes, it’s a good game ahead. We play at Selhurst Park. I’m excited about that, and it’s a great experience for the boys. If we play the same way, it will be a good game.”