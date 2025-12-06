Reflecting on the performance, Alonso said: “I think we improved with time. We started with a little bit of tension, a little bit nervous, and we improved as the game went on.

“We changed the shape at half-time and I think we improved with the 4-4-2. We created chances in the first half, but we didn't punish. And I think in the second half, we deserved to score goals.

“With the penalty, it doesn't matter. But yes, good result. We qualified, and I'm happy to continue playing in the FA Youth Cup.”

Bradford posed a different kind of challenge – a Category 3 side and almost an unknown entity for the young Eagles.

“I think they did really good,” Alonso continued. “We expected a little bit more low block, maybe, but they tried to play with the ball and also tried to go in high press. I think they gave their best – a really good team.

“You know, sometimes playing in Selhurst for the boys is a little bit nerve-wracking. But once we started the game, and during the game, we improved massively, and I think we deserved to qualify.”