Following Crystal Palace Under-18s’ 3–0 victory over Bradford to progress into the Fourth Round of the FA Youth Cup, a very cold and wet Javier Alonso offered his post-match thoughts at Selhurst Park.
We started with a little bit of tension, and we improved as the game went on—Javier Alonso
Reflecting on the performance, Alonso said: “I think we improved with time. We started with a little bit of tension, a little bit nervous, and we improved as the game went on.
“We changed the shape at half-time and I think we improved with the 4-4-2. We created chances in the first half, but we didn't punish. And I think in the second half, we deserved to score goals.
“With the penalty, it doesn't matter. But yes, good result. We qualified, and I'm happy to continue playing in the FA Youth Cup.”
Bradford posed a different kind of challenge – a Category 3 side and almost an unknown entity for the young Eagles.
“I think they did really good,” Alonso continued. “We expected a little bit more low block, maybe, but they tried to play with the ball and also tried to go in high press. I think they gave their best – a really good team.
“You know, sometimes playing in Selhurst for the boys is a little bit nerve-wracking. But once we started the game, and during the game, we improved massively, and I think we deserved to qualify.”
We will be ready for Newcastle or Portsmouth—Javier Alonso
The tie being hosted at Selhurst Park added an extra layer to the occasion for both staff and players. On coaching at the stadium and how the lads handled the moment, Alonso said: “First of all, I think it's a really good challenge, a good opportunity for the boys. I think they enjoyed it a lot.
"For some boys, it's their first experience here; for others, they played a few years ago. They improved with time, and I hope they enjoyed it. I'm happy for them, yes.
“Also the staff – you know, it's my first experience here. I'm really happy because it's a really good stadium.”
Substitute Stuart Oduro turned the game decisively, coming on in the 70th minute and scoring a quick-fire brace.
On his impact, Alonso said: “Oh, really good. He played really good. He was involved in goals.
“He did his best, and I think he's in a really good place. Always he's in the best place to score goals. He deserved it, yes.
“I'm happy for him, and also for the team. He helped the team, and he helped to qualify for the next round.”
Looking ahead, Palace await an away trip to either Newcastle United or Portsmouth in the next round. On progressing and the potential opponents, Alonso added: “Yes, I'm excited to go through.
"And also the boys – it's really important for the boys, for the academy, for the club. I'm excited to play the next round against Newcastle or Portsmouth. Yes, we will be ready."
The FA Youth Cup fourth-round draw has been made, and Palace will face either Newcastle United or Portsmouth. Newcastle will host the tie on Tuesday, 16th December 2025 at 18:00 GMT.