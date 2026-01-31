Alonso was clearly delighted with the performance of his side.

"I think it was a really good game, really complete in all phases – with the ball, without the ball, in transitions. I’m glad with the performance of the team. I think they gave their best," he said.

He praised the fast start that set the tone early.

"We started really well in the first half, first minute, second minute. We scored a goal, punished, and when you start strong, everything is easier. I think we deserved it – three points, clean sheet, it’s good."

After a surprise 3-0 home defeat to West Brom in their previous league outing, Alonso was pleased to see the young Eagles carry forward momentum from their 4-0 Youth Cup win over Newcastle.

"The team is in a good place, in a good moment. Sometimes there’s a little bit of complacency, like against West Brom, but usually they push themselves. Against Newcastle we played really well. Today I think the same – we need to continue like this. The team is strong when they have a good mentality and want to fight."

Alonso also praised the attacking talent on display, highlighting the contributions of David Angibeaud and Donte Martin, both of whom scored braces. Angibeaud now has 10 goals in 10 games.

"We have a lot of talent, a lot of attacking players. All the strikers are really good and in a good moment. I’m happy for Donte because he deserves it. He’s doing a lot of hard work. We focus on the game, not just the goals – focus on helping the team, running, pressing. When you do that, the goals come. His performance was really good."

"And David, the same. He scored two goals against Newcastle and helped the team again today. I’m happy for both, but always it’s about the team."

Looking ahead to the FA Youth Cup tie against Stevenage on Thursday (5th February, 19:00 GMT), Alonso stressed the importance of maintaining this form.

"We need to train Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, prepare the team well, and try to fight with a good mentality. They need to push themselves. We are excited to play in the FA Youth Cup and try to play the same way as today. I think the team will be ready."