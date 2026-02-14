“I think the game had two very distinct halves,” Alonso began. “In the first half, we pressed exceptionally well and controlled the play. We created a lot of chances and, in my opinion, deserved to lead. Unfortunately, they scored in the last minute of the half, but overall, our pressing created real opportunities.”

He continued: “We were dominant in the opponent’s half, very aggressive, and winning balls high up the pitch. We managed to score one goal, which was a good reflection of our approach, but it was unlucky to concede at the very end of the first half.”

“The second half was different,” he added. “It became more stop-start, with fewer clear-cut chances for either team. In the final 20 minutes, we had a couple of opportunities, but overall, the game was balanced.

“I think the draw is a fair result – perhaps we deserved a little more, but I’m very happy with the team’s performance.”

Alonso also highlighted individual performances, including Donte Martin, who now has three goals in two league games after scoring twice in the 5-0 win over Birmingham and adding the breakthrough against Spurs today.

Several Under-16 players stepped up to support the U18s, with Lucca Benetton between the sticks, Dylan Monk at the back, and Mylo Bernard and Jamal Lee making key contributions up front. Lee, in particular, made his U18 competitive debut.

On Lee’s performance, Alonso said: “Jamal helped the team a lot. I always tell him to play for the team, focus on his work, and the goals will come. He has great quality on the ball, is improving every game, and I’m very happy with his performance today. I think he has a bright future with the U18s if he continues like this.”

He also praised the wider Under-16 group: “I’m equally happy with the other Under-16s – Lucca [Benetton], Dylan [Monk], Mylo [Bernard]. We have a really strong generation coming through, and it’s exciting to see them stepping up. It’s very positive for the future.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s Premier League Cup quarter-final against Peterborough United, Alonso is confident in the team’s preparation and mentality.

“Yes, the team is in a good place,” he said. “We are always competitive, and this was a tough game physically and mentally. Now it’s time to rest and recover before Monday’s training, so we can be ready to fight for the win against Peterborough.”