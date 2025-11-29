Reflecting on the performance, Alonso said: “I’m delighted with the performance of the team. In my opinion, we played really well – aggressive without the ball, pressing high and with good organisation.”

He continued: “It was difficult in the first half because of the wind, but in the second half we improved with and without the ball.

“We created more chances, we punished them, and for that reason we took the three points. I think we deserved it, and yes, I’m very happy with the performance.”

David Angibeaud registered his fifth goal in six games, Makai Bernard-Ferguson netted a superb strike less than a minute into the second half, and Benji Casey marked his return to U18 action with his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Alonso praised the depth and quality of his attacking options: “First of all, we have really good attacking players – strong wingers, strong strikers. They’re doing very well; they’re involved in assists, they’re finishing chances, and they’re in a really good moment.

“I’m happy with everyone – Makai, Benji, David – but honestly all the strikers and wingers are doing really well. And generally, across the academy, we have excellent attacking talent. You know South London… there’s a lot of talent here.”

Finally, on remaining top of the U18 Premier League South with 21 points—three clear of Chelsea – Alonso added: “I try not to think too much about being top of the table. Of course it’s important for the club and the academy, but I try to go day by day and enjoy the process. I try to give the boys good energy so they give their best.

“It’s good to be top, of course, but it’s match by match, game by game. Enjoy the process – that’s the key for us. Most definitely, 100%.”