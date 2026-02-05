Reflecting on a challenging contest played in difficult conditions, Alonso highlighted the importance of progressing in the FA Youth Cup and the lessons learned along the way.

“I’m really happy to go through in this competition. I know how important it is for the academy and how much this competition means in England. It was a really tough game with the conditions – the wind, the rain – but I think we improved as the game went on.”

Palace twice struck in quick succession during the first half before being pegged back, something Alonso felt only increased the intensity of the contest.

“Of course, when we were winning 2-0, we made one mistake, but that can happen. Stevenage felt they had an opportunity and pushed with more energy. I want to congratulate them because I think they played really well today and fought a lot.”

Alonso also stressed the value of facing a physical, hardworking Category Three side and the experience it provided his young squad.

“It was a really tough test. They play long balls, they are strong with second balls and throw-ins, and they caused us problems. It’s a different experience for the boys, but when you fight together, win, and go through, it’s important for their development.”

The Palace Under-18s’ progress marks the club’s first appearance at this stage of the competition in 15 years, a milestone not lost on the head coach.

“I can see in the changing room how happy the boys are. It’s good for them and good for the academy. This is the toughest competition in England alongside the league, so I’m buzzing. Now we enjoy this moment, then focus on the league and the next games. I hope we’ll be ready in a few weeks.”