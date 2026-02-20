Since coming off the bench in the 5–0 victory over Birmingham City, Anderson has made back-to-back starts – featuring in the 1–1 top-of-the-table draw with Tottenham Hotspur and the 3–1 Premier League Cup win over Peterborough, which secured Palace’s place in the semi-finals.

“It’s been good,” said Anderson. “I’ve been starting in a new position for me, left wing-back. I prefer playing further forward, somewhere more attacking, but I feel like I’m still doing what I do best and just trying to give the team my all.”

Asked if he feels he’s in a good moment personally, Anderson kept his response simple: “Yeah, I’d say so.”

Earlier in the season, opportunities came mainly from the bench, but the young Eagle used that period to focus on his development.

“It was just about timing,” he explained. “I had time to work on myself and try to become a better player. It’s all in due time.”

Anderson was also full of praise for Head Coach Javier Alonso.

“He’s a good coach. He teaches the team a lot. And we win games with him – that’s the main thing. That’s the most important thing.”

Palace’s 3–1 victory over Peterborough saw Donte Martin’s quick-fire brace turn the game on its head and book a place in the Premier League Cup semi-finals.

Reflecting on the performance, Anderson admitted there was room for improvement.

“I think we could have won by more. We just weren’t finishing our chances and maybe we could’ve played better overall. It was one of those scrappy away games. But we won, and that’s the main thing.”