Reflecting on the result and the team’s performance, Angibeaud said: "I think it was an important game. Last league game we lost 3-1, we didn’t play well as a team. I felt like today was important to see if we really want to go for the title or drop down a few levels, but we did well, got the win, so it’s good."

On his personal performance, he added: "I feel like that’s the standard I have to be at every single game. I want to help the team – that’s the most important thing. It’s not just about me, it’s about the team, the rest of the players, so it’s good."

Angibeaud also reflected on reaching the milestone of ten goals in ten games: "I’m already thinking about the next game. I want to win trophies, that’s the main thing, that’s my ambition. If I can keep scoring goals for the team, then that’s all I care about."

On the upcoming FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie against Stevenage on Thursday, he kept it brief: "We’ll see what happens. Hopefully there’s a win."