Reflecting on the game, Angibeaud said: “It was always going to be a tough game. I felt like we did well, we dug deep. I think the first half was really difficult, both teams were cagey.

“And then I think the second half, we really took it to them. And then obviously we got the goal and it was good.”

Palace finally earned their just rewards for their dominant second-half display in the 80th minute. Jasper Judd delivered another trademark inswinging corner, which fell perfectly for Angibeaud, who powered his header down into the turf and beyond Tottenham 'keeper Dylan Thompson.

On the goal, he explained: “I mean, during the week, Shims [‘Keeper and set-piece coach Glyn Shimell] spoke to me about scoring headers. We went through set pieces and he was like, you need to score a header, you haven't scored one this season. So I was like, yeah.

“And there was a corner before, I almost got my head on it, I missed it. But no one picked up, me or Charlie [Walker-Smith]. So I was like, OK, cool, if I just go back a bit, what I need to do is just try and get it on target.”