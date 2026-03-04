David Angibeaud’s match-winning header sent Crystal Palace Under-18s through to the U18 Premier League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Hotspur Way on Wednesday, and the striker shared his post-match thoughts.
I needed to score a header—David Angibeaud
Reflecting on the game, Angibeaud said: “It was always going to be a tough game. I felt like we did well, we dug deep. I think the first half was really difficult, both teams were cagey.
“And then I think the second half, we really took it to them. And then obviously we got the goal and it was good.”
Palace finally earned their just rewards for their dominant second-half display in the 80th minute. Jasper Judd delivered another trademark inswinging corner, which fell perfectly for Angibeaud, who powered his header down into the turf and beyond Tottenham 'keeper Dylan Thompson.
On the goal, he explained: “I mean, during the week, Shims [‘Keeper and set-piece coach Glyn Shimell] spoke to me about scoring headers. We went through set pieces and he was like, you need to score a header, you haven't scored one this season. So I was like, yeah.
“And there was a corner before, I almost got my head on it, I missed it. But no one picked up, me or Charlie [Walker-Smith]. So I was like, OK, cool, if I just go back a bit, what I need to do is just try and get it on target.”
Everyone fought for each other—David Angibeaud
Angibeaud also provided insight into Javier Alonso’s half-time team talk following a much-improved second-half display: “The coach just told us to stay calm because I felt like we were all disappointed.
“He just told us our faces were looking like we were losing 3-0. So I just go back out there, take the game to them, be more aggressive. And then we did that and managed to get the goal.”
Alonso made four changes from the side that beat West Ham, recalling Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas, and Benji Casey. All four have recently been involved at Under-21 level but returned to strengthen the U18s for this significant fixture.
On having that contingent back, Angibeaud said: “It was good. I felt like we needed them back. They contributed well.
“I felt like today there was no egos. Everyone fought for each other. And if we play like that, we're going to win every single game, I'm certain.”
Looking ahead to the final against Manchester United at Selhurst Park, who beat West Ham 3-1 in the other semi-final, Angibeaud said: “Yeah, United, any team. It's the same mentality. We just want to go there and win the final. Whatever happens, happens. But we're going there for the win.”
Angibeaud’s header marked his 12th goal of the season in 23 appearances, and when asked about it, he kept it simple: “Good. We need more. It's good."