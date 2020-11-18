This unique opportunity to be seen by professional coaches and scouts is open to centre-forwards and wingers only, born between September 2004 and August 2005 and living within 90 minutes of Beckenham, Kent.

Successful applicants will be invited to showcase their ability and potentially earn a trial with the club’s Academy.

To apply, please send the below information to Ade Adeniran on academyrecruitment@cpfc.co.uk before Tuesday, 24th November.

Name

Age

Date of birth

Height

Weight

Position

Dominant foot

Parent contact details

Home postcode

School name

Club team

Coach name

Include video clips of up to three minutes if possible and you must include the player’s full name, age and position in the subject line.

Successful applicants will be contacted with full details prior to the event(s). Applications received after Tuesday 24th will not be considered.

