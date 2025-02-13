Of the duo’s debuts, Issott said: “I’m immensely proud.

“I think the big thing with Asher was, when he got on the pitch, he played his game. I think that's a big marker, when players go through the levels, that they could potentially play at that level, and that he would be himself.

“Caleb is a player who came to us late in the system at 14, but his performance levels since he’s played full-time for us at the Academy have been excellent. He suffered a really tough season last year with two surgeries, but he’s showing now that he can play at this level.

“It means a lot to the supporters and to the staff that players from anywhere come through the Academy. South London is where we’re from, and for someone to come through, that’s a great achievement.”