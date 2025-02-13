Agbinone, 19-years-old, made his Premier League bow away to Nottingham Forest in October, whilst 18-year-old Kporha’s followed three weeks later in the closing stages of Palace’s match with Fulham at Selhurst Park.
Both players were quick to make an impression upon taking to the pitch for the first time in the Premier League, with Agbinone going on to earn a January loan move to League Two side Gillingham, and Kporha handed his first Palace start a month later in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal.