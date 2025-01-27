Darren Powell’s young Eagles host the Canaries this Monday lunchtime bidding to push up as high as seventh in the standings, having started the day in 13th – with the top 16 sides in the table qualifying for the end-of-season play-offs.

They come up against a Norwich side in mixed form, starting the day in 20th place with just one win in their last five Premier League 2 outings.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.