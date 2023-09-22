The club will be welcoming applicants throughout the season to help support our young Eagles from across the country in their development.

Key details for applicants

Provide a friendly, home-from home environment for boys aged 16-18

Provide appropriate level of care and adult supervision

Have an understanding of the needs of an elite athlete’s lifestyle

Have a genuine interest in the development of children and young people

Cope with the players’ flexible schedules

The successful candidates will provide a room (per player), an evening meal in either a five or seven nights per week agreement as well as a suitable and safe environment.

It is advantageous if your home is close to the club’s training ground on Copers Cope Road, Beckenham, BR3 1RJ, or has nearby transport links.