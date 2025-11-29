Reflecting on the overall performance, Bernard-Ferguson kept it simple: “It was a good team performance. With the wind in the first half, it was a bit difficult to play how we normally play, but in the second half we came out and got the job done.”

Describing his brilliant solo goal, he added: “It started with Joel [Drakes-Thomas], my best friend. He played the ball out wide to me. From there, I just let my feet do the talking – dribbled past one, then shot and scored.”

Javier Alonso has placed significant responsibility on Bernard-Ferguson this season. The forward has appeared in all 13 matches – largely as a starter – and has repaid that trust with 13 goals and two assists.

On his development, Bernard-Ferguson said: “Compared to last season, it’s way more competitive and difficult. I just take every game as it comes and try to do my best every time.”