“I think it was a great team performance from everyone," he said after the match. "We worked hard and pressed hard as well. I know Juventus are a big team, but we’re Palace – we can play football as well.

“It was an overall good team performance, good communication from everyone. I think we all played well and did our part.”

On scoring his first goal for the Under-21s, Casey said: “I feel great. I’ve been wanting this for a very long time. I haven’t been in many games or scored yet, but I kept believing. All the coaches have helped me out, and it’s finally come – I’m really happy about it.”

Having recently earned more starts after a series of substitute appearances, Casey spoke about relishing the opportunity: “It’s been great. The coaches have believed in me, and I’m just making sure I take my opportunity when I have it.

“That’s today – my first goal. I hope many more come for me, but I’m just really happy with everything right now.”