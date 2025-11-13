Casey capped off a dominant first-half display, reacting quickest to volley home from close range after an inswinging corner was kept alive at the back post by Zach Marsh.
Crystal Palace Academy striker Benji Casey reflected on the 3–1 win over Juventus and scoring his first goal for Darren Powell’s Under-21s in the Premier League International Cup at the VBS Community Stadium on Wednesday (13th November).
I know Juventus are a big team, but we’re Palace – we can play football as well—Benji Casey
“I think it was a great team performance from everyone," he said after the match. "We worked hard and pressed hard as well. I know Juventus are a big team, but we’re Palace – we can play football as well.
“It was an overall good team performance, good communication from everyone. I think we all played well and did our part.”
On scoring his first goal for the Under-21s, Casey said: “I feel great. I’ve been wanting this for a very long time. I haven’t been in many games or scored yet, but I kept believing. All the coaches have helped me out, and it’s finally come – I’m really happy about it.”
Having recently earned more starts after a series of substitute appearances, Casey spoke about relishing the opportunity: “It’s been great. The coaches have believed in me, and I’m just making sure I take my opportunity when I have it.
“That’s today – my first goal. I hope many more come for me, but I’m just really happy with everything right now.”