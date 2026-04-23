I’m lost for words—Benji Casey
Under-18s striker Benji Casey was left overwhelmed with emotion after Crystal Palace lifted the Premier League Cup for the very first time in dramatic fashion, in front of more than 4,000 supporters at Selhurst Park.
The No. 9s contribution came deep into stoppage time, as he won – and calmly converted – a 94th-minute penalty to rescue Palace from defeat and force extra time against Manchester United. From there, the young Eagles held their nerve to eventually triumph in a shootout and secure historic silverware.
Reflecting on the night, Casey admitted he was struggling to process what had unfolded across 120 minutes of relentless drama.
“I’m lost for words. It was a tough game and we gave our all. I don’t really know what to say because I think we gave everything out there.”
With Palace battling fatigue and cramp in the closing stages, Casey praised the collective spirit that kept the team going when it mattered most.
“Everyone started cramping, but we kept going as a team and we believed in ourselves, even when the odds were against us. It was a team effort – we just worked hard and that’s it.”
Even after forcing the shootout, Palace’s composure from the spot proved decisive, with a flawless set of penalties securing the trophy.
“We didn’t miss one. We were focused, and we’ve been practising penalties a lot in training. We showed it on the pitch today, and I think we deserved it.”
I wasn't nervous—Benji Casey
The turning point in normal time came when Casey latched onto Chuks Okoli’s forward pass and was brought down by Albert Mills, who was shown a red card for a professional foul. Despite initial appeals, a penalty was awarded – and under intense pressure in front of a packed Block E of the Holmesdale End, Casey delivered.
“I wasn’t nervous. I’ve been practising a lot, so I just stayed relaxed. The keeper was trying to get in my head a bit, but that’s football. I was ready – and it went in.”
The strike, which took the game to extra time, capped a remarkable response just days after the disappointment of FA Youth Cup semi-final defeat at Manchester United.
“I was focused on getting over the line. I was in a bit of pain, like everyone else, but I had to push through. I had chances earlier too – that’s football. At least we’ve won now, and I’m happy. We’ll move on and hopefully win more trophies.”