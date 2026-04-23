The No. 9s contribution came deep into stoppage time, as he won – and calmly converted – a 94th-minute penalty to rescue Palace from defeat and force extra time against Manchester United. From there, the young Eagles held their nerve to eventually triumph in a shootout and secure historic silverware.

Reflecting on the night, Casey admitted he was struggling to process what had unfolded across 120 minutes of relentless drama.

“I’m lost for words. It was a tough game and we gave our all. I don’t really know what to say because I think we gave everything out there.”

With Palace battling fatigue and cramp in the closing stages, Casey praised the collective spirit that kept the team going when it mattered most.

“Everyone started cramping, but we kept going as a team and we believed in ourselves, even when the odds were against us. It was a team effort – we just worked hard and that’s it.”

Even after forcing the shootout, Palace’s composure from the spot proved decisive, with a flawless set of penalties securing the trophy.

“We didn’t miss one. We were focused, and we’ve been practising penalties a lot in training. We showed it on the pitch today, and I think we deserved it.”