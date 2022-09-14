Episode breakdown

Episode 1 – Band of Brothers

Introducing the series, best mates Kairo, Kayden and Bola, who have grown up together and played with each other since they were five years old, face a heartbreaking decision.

Episode 2 – The Fight for a Contract

In four months’ time, U16 players’ futures will be decided: they’ll either be offered their first paid scholarship contract for two years or they’ll be released. Palace fan Billy is a goalkeeper with a dream of playing for his club in the Premier League, a dream passed down from his father. His teammate Toby faces the same contract decision, but the battle for midfield places is intense.

Episode 3 – Pressure

Eight-year old Romie has signed on but does dad Wes have unrealistic expectations of how far he can go? Ten-year old Harry is attempting to earn a contract for next season, against stiff competition. And 14-year old Jesse is small for his age and feeling the pressure of a retain or release contract decision at the end of the season. Will Harry and Jessie avoid the cut at the end of the season and keep their Premier League dreams alive?

Episode 4 – Parents

Mo wants his 11-year old son Shy to be one of the first Asian Premier League superstars, but struggles to contain his enthusiasm on the sidelines. One year behind in the U10s two mums have differing views about how to be good ‘football parents’ and give their boys the best chance of success.

Episode 5 – The Defenders

Leon, Pete and Kamall all play for the U15s and they’re all centre-halves. Three players but only two places in the starting lineup; competition is fierce.

Episode 6 - Going Pro

The Crystal Palace U18s are the top team in the Academy, and one of the best sides in the country. These boys are within touching distance of the first-team squad, and are desperate for a professional contract. The final episode features Tayo Adaramola, Ryan Bartley and JJ Goodman.