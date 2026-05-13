This award is monumental for me—Chuks Okoli
Chuks Okoli on winning U18 Player of the Season, making Palace history and a breakthrough campaign.
Crystal Palace Under-18s midfielder Chuks Okoli sat down after being named the U18s Player of the Season following a historic campaign for both player and team.
The 18-year-old played a key role in an unforgettable season for Javier Alonso’s side, helping Palace reach their first FA Youth Cup semi-final in nearly 30 years before making history by lifting the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup at Selhurst Park.
Reflecting on receiving the award, an emotional Okoli said: “I’m so grateful and very happy. To receive this award is monumental for me.
“Considering what we achieved as a team this season, to then be recognised individually makes it even more special. I’m happy my family got to see me win it and to do it at Selhurst Park made it even better.”
Okoli was presented with the award at half-time of Palace’s Premier League fixture against Everton in front of a packed Selhurst Park crowd – a moment he admits still feels surreal.
“The fans created an unbelievable atmosphere,” he explained. “When they put my name on the screen, it didn’t even feel real.
“Then I looked up and saw my dad, my brother and one of my friends in the crowd. Seeing all the fans clapping and supporting me made it such a special moment.”
To be part of that is something I’ll always remember—Chuks Okoli
It has been a memorable campaign for Palace’s Under-18s.
Alongside competing strongly in a difficult U18 Premier League South division, Alonso’s side enjoyed memorable cup runs and capped the season off by defeating Manchester United on penalties in the U18 Premier League Cup Final at Selhurst Park.
For Okoli, the season represented a major step forward both collectively and personally.
“On a personal note, I think it’s been a massive improvement and a very successful season,” he said. “I’m proud of the amount of games I’ve played and the way I contributed both defensively and offensively with goals and assists.
“The goal against Aston Villa was definitely one of the highlights for me. That whole tournament run was crazy, and then to win the final at Selhurst made it even more special.
“To beat such a big academy like Manchester United at home, in front of our families and supporters, was a huge moment for all of us. And knowing it was the first time in the club’s history made it even bigger. To be part of that is something I’ll always remember.”
The foundations for this successful group had been building for years, with many of the squad previously winning the national U15 Floodlit Cup title in 2023.
Asked what makes the current group so special, Okoli pointed to the mentality within the squad.
“I think it’s our drive to win,” he said. “There were games this season where we started slowly or even went behind early, but it never really affected us.
“We always believed we could come back and get results. I think the mentality within the group and the desire to keep pushing each other has been one of the biggest reasons for our success this season.”
One of the defining moments of the campaign came in the U18 Premier League Cup Final against United, just days after Palace had suffered heartbreak in the Youth Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford.
Okoli believes the team’s response to that disappointment showed the character within the squad.
“That was definitely one of the biggest highs of the season,” he reflected. “Especially because it came only a few days after the Youth Cup defeat. We put everything into that game at Old Trafford and to lose in the way we did was really difficult.
“To then come back and do it all again at Selhurst, with players carrying injuries and knocks, showed the mentality of the group.
“We went another 120 minutes and then won on penalties. Seeing the energy everyone put in and the work everyone gave to get over the line was just pure happiness. To win it at home made it even more special.”
To know the players and staff trust me gives me lots of confidence—Chuks Okoli
Okoli’s performances throughout the campaign also earned praise from U18s head coach Javier Alonso. “Chuks has been a model of consistency and reliability in midfield all season,” Alonso said. “He has formed the foundation of the team and set the standard every day. He leads by example both on and off the pitch and has been the heartbeat of the side. I am very happy for him.”
Being described as the “heartbeat” of the team is something Okoli says means a great deal to him.
“It’s really important to me,” he explained. “To know the staff and the players trust me and see me as someone they can rely on gives me a lot of confidence.
“It gives me a sense of responsibility as well because I know I have a job to do for the team every time I step onto the pitch.”
The midfielder also stepped up as captain on several major occasions throughout the campaign, including the Youth Cup semi-final and U18 Premier League Cup Final against United following an injury to skipper Jasper Judd.
“I think it came naturally,” he said. “Me and Jasper have a really close relationship and we spoke a lot before, during and after games about how we could help the team.
“But honestly, I think everybody showed leadership in those games. It wasn’t just about the captains – everyone pushed each other and everyone gave everything to win.”
Okoli finished the season with five goals and nine assists across all competitions, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Aston Villa which sent Palace into the Youth Cup semi-finals.
It marked a significant improvement from the previous campaign – something the midfielder had targeted heading into the season.
“I’m proud of the numbers I produced because that was one of my goals at the start of the season,” he said.
“Last year I felt like I could contribute more in terms of goals and assists, so to improve that side of my game this year was a big achievement for me. Hopefully I can keep building on that next season.”
It's been like night and day—Chuks Okoli
After struggling for rhythm and opportunities at times last season, Okoli believes the last 12 months have shown just how quickly things can change in Academy football.
“For me, it’s been like night and day,” he admitted. “Last season there were moments where things weren’t going how I wanted them to and there were definitely times where I had to reflect.
“But I worked hard in the off-season, came back for pre-season under a new manager and managed to turn things around.
“To finish the season with this award after all the work I put in means a lot to me.”
In his acceptance speech, Okoli paid tribute to his family, his faith and the support network around him – something he says has been crucial throughout his journey at the club.
“That support system is the foundation of everything for me,” he said. “Having family around you through the ups and the downs is so important because they always lift you up and support you.
“My faith is also at the centre of everything I do. It helps me keep perspective and reminds me that football doesn’t completely define who I am.
“And then obviously the club has supported me for so many years now. I’ve been here since I was seven, so everything I’ve become as a player and person has been shaped by Crystal Palace. I’m really grateful for everything the club has done for me.”