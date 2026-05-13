It has been a memorable campaign for Palace’s Under-18s.

Alongside competing strongly in a difficult U18 Premier League South division, Alonso’s side enjoyed memorable cup runs and capped the season off by defeating Manchester United on penalties in the U18 Premier League Cup Final at Selhurst Park.

For Okoli, the season represented a major step forward both collectively and personally.

“On a personal note, I think it’s been a massive improvement and a very successful season,” he said. “I’m proud of the amount of games I’ve played and the way I contributed both defensively and offensively with goals and assists.

“The goal against Aston Villa was definitely one of the highlights for me. That whole tournament run was crazy, and then to win the final at Selhurst made it even more special.

“To beat such a big academy like Manchester United at home, in front of our families and supporters, was a huge moment for all of us. And knowing it was the first time in the club’s history made it even bigger. To be part of that is something I’ll always remember.”

The foundations for this successful group had been building for years, with many of the squad previously winning the national U15 Floodlit Cup title in 2023.

Asked what makes the current group so special, Okoli pointed to the mentality within the squad.

“I think it’s our drive to win,” he said. “There were games this season where we started slowly or even went behind early, but it never really affected us.

“We always believed we could come back and get results. I think the mentality within the group and the desire to keep pushing each other has been one of the biggest reasons for our success this season.”

One of the defining moments of the campaign came in the U18 Premier League Cup Final against United, just days after Palace had suffered heartbreak in the Youth Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford.

Okoli believes the team’s response to that disappointment showed the character within the squad.

“That was definitely one of the biggest highs of the season,” he reflected. “Especially because it came only a few days after the Youth Cup defeat. We put everything into that game at Old Trafford and to lose in the way we did was really difficult.

“To then come back and do it all again at Selhurst, with players carrying injuries and knocks, showed the mentality of the group.

“We went another 120 minutes and then won on penalties. Seeing the energy everyone put in and the work everyone gave to get over the line was just pure happiness. To win it at home made it even more special.”