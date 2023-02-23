BallerTalk was founded in 2021 by current professional footballers Femi Ilesanmi, James Alabi and Medy Elito. As described by Ilesanmi it is a “purpose-driven platform, built to give players the ability to speak unapologetically, authentically and for them to be celebrated for who they are.”

The session undertaken by Palace’s U21s gave them an insight into developing a strong mindset required to thrive at the highest level in elite sport. They partook in an hour-long workshop which tested them to identify aspects of their lives and career, both positive and negative, and then to set achievable targets to work towards with the positive factors in mind.

“This workshop was on what an elite mindset looks like.” explained Ilesanmi. “I haven’t played at the very highest level, but in that journey I’ve learnt a lot. I’ve learnt what I should have done and what I shouldn’t have done.

“If you manage to catch on those lessons, those things that you learn along the way, I feel like it’s very important to pass it down. I’m a firm believer in that the ones after you are meant to surpass you.

“I’ve seen a lot of footballers fall by the wayside and not fulfil their potential. You obviously can't control all of them, but you have to do what you can and if two or three of the lads took on what we said and did in that workshop then my job is done. I’m giving them tools they need.”