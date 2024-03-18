Phillips came on for the final 10 minutes against Motherwell and helped to protect the Dons’ lead in the dying moments. The result ended an 11-game winless league run and pushes them further away from the relegation zone.

After the international break, they take on Ross County on Saturday, 30th March.

In the Football League, Ademola Ola-Adebomi continued to gain experience of senior football as he came on as a 67th minute substitute for Burton Albion during their League One defeat at Exeter City.