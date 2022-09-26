Recent summer signing Seán Grehan scored for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s in their 6-0 thumping of Gibraltar to get their UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying off to the best possible start.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19s then faced Wales and emerged 2-0 winners, with Grehan keeping a clean sheet in the process. He repeated the feat on Tuesday night against Hungary, making it three wins out of three.

Elsewhere, loanee Jake O’Brien played 90 minutes for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s as they drew 1-1 with Israel in the first-leg of their 2022 UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-off clash. He followed this up playing the entire 120 minutes of the second-leg as the Republic of Ireland lost out on penalties.

Jadan Raymond was called up to represent the Wales Under-21s side for the first time, he played 45 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Austria.

Earlier in the international break, Under-18 midfielder Cormac Austin played just under an hour for the Northern Ireland Under-17s in their 5-0 defeat to Finland.

Kofi Balmer, who received a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time, and England Under-19 goalkeeper Joe Whitworth did not feature

All times BST.

Northern Ireland U17s - Austin

Wednesday, 7th September: Finland 5-0 Northern Ireland (Austin played 56 minutes)

Friday, 9th September: Finland v Northern Ireland (Match postponed)

Northern Ireland - Balmer

Saturday, 24th September: Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo (Balmer was an unused substitute)

Tuesday, 27th September: Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland (Balmer was an unused substitute)

England U19s - Whitworth

Wednesday, 21st September: England 2-0 Montenegro (Whitworth was an unused substitute)

Saturday, 24th September: England 6-0 Georgia (Whitworth was an unused substitute)

Tuesday, 27th September: Denmark 2-4 England (Whitworth was an unused substitute)

Republic of Ireland U19s - Grehan

Wednesday, 21st September: Republic of Ireland 6-0 Gibraltar (Grehan played 90 minutes and scored the sixth goal)

Saturday, 24th September: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Wales (Grehan played 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet)

Tuesday, 27th September: Hungary 0-1 Republic of Ireland (Grehan played 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet)

Republic of Ireland U21s - O'Brien

Friday, 23rd September: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel (O'Brien played 90 minutes)

Tuesday, 27th September: Israel p(0-0) Republic of Ireland (O'Brien played 120 minutes)

Wales U21s - Raymond