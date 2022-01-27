Murangwa and his immediate family survived the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, after a solider recognised him from keeping goal for Rayon Sports, a notable football club. Murangwa also represented his native Rwanda internationally.
He told his story to Palace's Under-18s:
"A group of soldiers burst into the home where I was living with a friend of mine," he said. "And they were coming to kill us. So they came in, throw us on the floor, kicking us, going around throwing things up and down, when a photo album landed right next to one of the soldiers.