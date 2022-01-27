"The soldier picked up the album, looked at it and said: 'Are you Toto [Murangwa's nickname, meaning 'Young One' in Swahili]?' I said 'yes'. Then he looked at me again and I could see in his face it had changed and the next 10 minutes I sat in front of him with his machine gun in his hands and all he wanted to talk about was football.

"In that moment, football saved my life."

Today Murangwa has founded Football for Hope, Peace and Unity to use the sport as a tool to promote tolerance, unity and reconciliation in the hope of preventing tragedies like the 1994 genocide from occurring again.

Murangwa was awarded an MBE in 2018 (lead image).

His talk to the Under-18s was part of the club's wider educational support for Academy players, and saw them each light a candle to remember the millions of people who have lost their lives to genocide, specifically through Nazi persecution and genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Holocaust Memorial Day hopes to inspire a better future, and sees people across the United Kingdom light a candle in their windows at 8pm.