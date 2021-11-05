O’Brien, a 20-year-old centre-back, joined Palace on loan from Cork City in February 2021, before signing permanently in summer 2021. He helped the Under-23s earn promotion via the play-offs in 20/21 and has made 10 appearances this season, regularly captaining the Development XI.

Raymond is an 18-year-old midfielder who has been with the club since Under-9s. He signed professional forms in 2020, has been capped by both England and Wales at various levels, and has scored five goals from 10 games with the Under-18s this season.

Speaking with Palace TV, O’Brien reacted to his extension and praised the club’s new Academy facilities: “I’m happy to get it over the line,” he said, “especially with the direction the club’s moving.

“They’ve everything here from the gyms to the dressing rooms. The pitches are all like carpets; there’s everything you can get to move forward.”