The players leaving the club are:
-
Josh Addae
-
Ryan Bartley
-
Kalani Barton
-
Freddie Bell
-
David Boateng
-
Maliq Cadogan
-
Junior Dixon
-
James Leonard
-
Cameron Lewis-Brown
-
Reece Hannam
-
David Omilabu
-
Dan Quick
-
Basilio Socoliche
-
Matty Vigor
Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to thank each and every one of the aforementioned players for their efforts throughout their time at the club.
Though they have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players in the next stage of their careers.
We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered, a contract to continue at the club next season:
-
Tayo Adaramola
-
Asher Agbinone
-
Kelvin Agho
-
Victor Awinwale
-
Kofi Balmer
-
Scott Banks
-
Malachi Boateng*
-
Owen Goodman
-
John-Kymani Gordon
-
Sean Grehan
-
Danny Imray
-
Jackson Izquierdo*
-
Zach Marsh
-
Fionn Mooney*
-
Jake O’Brien
-
David Obou
-
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
-
David Ozoh
-
Killian Phillips
-
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
-
Jadan Raymond
-
Dylan Reid
-
Kaden Rodney
-
Adler Nascimento
-
Joe Sheridan
-
Cardo Siddik*
-
Rob Street*
-
Franco Umeh
-
Noah Watson*
-
Jack Wells Morrison
-
Joe Whitworth
-
Vonnte Williams*
*denotes an offer has been made.
Scholars:
-
Cormac Austin
-
Rio Cardines
-
Billy Eastwood
-
Joe Gibbard
-
Jake Grante
-
Caleb Kporha
-
Finley Marjoram
-
Giulio Marroni
-
Hindolo Mustapha
Academy Director Gary Issott said: "The Academy players of the club deserve great recognition for their commitment and desire to improve their personal development, which is an ongoing process.
“Each and every one of them should be proud to have represented this club throughout their time at Academy level. With this experience, and the support of our Player Care Programme, departing players will be helped as much as possible as they progress on to the next stages of their careers.
"I would also like to congratulate the players retained by the club as we look forward to another exciting season ahead.”