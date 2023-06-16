The players leaving the club are:

Josh Addae

Ryan Bartley

Kalani Barton

Freddie Bell

David Boateng

Maliq Cadogan

Junior Dixon

James Leonard

Cameron Lewis-Brown

Reece Hannam

David Omilabu

Dan Quick

Basilio Socoliche

Matty Vigor

Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to thank each and every one of the aforementioned players for their efforts throughout their time at the club.

Though they have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players in the next stage of their careers.

We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered, a contract to continue at the club next season:

Tayo Adaramola

Asher Agbinone

Kelvin Agho

Victor Awinwale

Kofi Balmer

Scott Banks

Malachi Boateng*

Owen Goodman

John-Kymani Gordon

Sean Grehan

Danny Imray

Jackson Izquierdo*

Zach Marsh

Fionn Mooney*

Jake O’Brien

David Obou

Ademola Ola-Adebomi

David Ozoh

Killian Phillips

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jadan Raymond

Dylan Reid

Kaden Rodney

Adler Nascimento

Joe Sheridan

Cardo Siddik*

Rob Street*

Franco Umeh

Noah Watson*

Jack Wells Morrison

Joe Whitworth

Vonnte Williams*

*denotes an offer has been made.

Scholars:

Cormac Austin

Rio Cardines

Billy Eastwood

Joe Gibbard

Jake Grante

Caleb Kporha

Finley Marjoram

Giulio Marroni

Hindolo Mustapha

Academy Director Gary Issott said: "The Academy players of the club deserve great recognition for their commitment and desire to improve their personal development, which is an ongoing process.

“Each and every one of them should be proud to have represented this club throughout their time at Academy level. With this experience, and the support of our Player Care Programme, departing players will be helped as much as possible as they progress on to the next stages of their careers.

"I would also like to congratulate the players retained by the club as we look forward to another exciting season ahead.”