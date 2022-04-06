“Showing we are bringing through players to the first-team will definitely have the youngsters in their mind that: ‘Okay, look, Palace are bringing through Academy players to the first-team, so if I go there I can get a chance.’ That’s a big thing.
“When I was watching players that were similar to my age, they were getting in: John Bostock, Sean Scannell, Victor Moses. When you see players you’ve played with make it through to the first-team, that’s the biggest eye-opener you can get.
“They were once with you, but now they’re there. If they can be there, I can be there. That’s the way you see it.”
What to watch this week
Rob Quinn’s title-chasing Under-18s have a huge clash awaiting them this weekend, as they take on fellow challengers Southampton away from home.