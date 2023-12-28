5. Exceptional results

With 100s of goals flying in over a multitude of fixtures, Crystal Palace Under-18s and Under-21s have had some exceptional results in the calendar year.

For the U18s, during the run-in of the 2022/23 campaign, they faced a tough test against reigning U18 Premier League South champions Southampton away from home. The side took the lead early through a well-struck Hindolo Mustapha effort and never looked back.

The goals kept on coming as Palace utterly dominated the Saints on their own turf. Asher Agbinone, David Obou, Franco Umeh and a hat-trick from Zach Marsh saw them hit seven past them in an emphatic victory.