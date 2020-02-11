Coordinated in the UK by the UK Safer Internet Centre, the celebration sees thousands of organisations help promote the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

Safer Internet Day’s mission is to make the internet a better place for everyone and encourages talking to children and young people about their online identities and how to stay safe online.

Crystal Palace have supported the initiative by sending information to the homes of its Academy footballers on how they can work for a better, safer internet. The club is also looking to raise awareness of Safer Internet Day across its Academy and beyond.

Academy Safeguarding & Welfare Manager, Vienna Osborne-Ricketts, commented: “Safer Internet Day reminds people of the ways in which we can use the internet positively, which are imperative for people of all ages to understand.

"It’s particularly important for children and young adults to be educated on both the dangers and benefits of the internet and we at Crystal Palace are committed to ensuring that the footballers in our care are supported and educated to the best of our ability.”

Find out more about Safer Internet Day by clicking here now.