The tournament, also known as the Papa John’s Trophy, is open to all 48 clubs in England’s third and fourth tiers, and includes 16 Under-21 teams from sides with Category 1 Academies in the top two divisions.

Palace have never competed in the EFL Trophy before, and face Sutton in their first season as an EFL club.

In 20/21, both Palace’s Under-18s and Under-23s enjoyed landmark seasons in their first campaigns as Category 1 sides, with Shaun Derry’s U23s earning promotion through the play-offs and Paddy McCarthy’s U18s finishing second in the U18 Premier League South.

This season’s Papa John’s Trophy is split into a northern and southern section, with Palace taking on three sides in Group B before potentially progressing to a knockout stage.

Palace will partake in the competition along with fellow Premier League sides such as Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Group B

AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth

Sutton United

Crystal Palace U21

Further information such as dates and kick-off times, as well as ticket details, will be confirmed across club channels shortly.