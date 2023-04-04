The Mina Cup is a competition which is modelled on familiar youth tournaments like the Milk Cup in Ireland, Gothia Cup in Sweden & other famous European youth competitions.
It took place in Dubai at the beginning of April with comprehensive accommodation & facilities with teams across Europe and around the world competing in a tournament designed not only for players, but also for the coaches & families involved.
Palace started the group phase against Bulls Football Academy, Fursan Hispania and La Liga HPC. They managed to win all three games without conceding to progress to the semi-finals where they faced somewhat familiar opposition in Middlesbrough.
They managed to overcome Boro to set up a final with Polish side Górnik Zabrze. The young Eagles ran away 3-1 winners in the final to lift the Mina Cup in their first ever appearance in the competition.