The Mina Cup is a competition which is modelled on familiar youth tournaments like the Milk Cup in Ireland, Gothia Cup in Sweden & other famous European youth competitions.

It took place in Dubai at the beginning of April with comprehensive accommodation & facilities with teams across Europe and around the world competing in a tournament designed not only for players, but also for the coaches & families involved.​

Palace started the group phase against Bulls Football Academy, Fursan Hispania and La Liga HPC. They managed to win all three games without conceding to progress to the semi-finals where they faced somewhat familiar opposition in Middlesbrough.

They managed to overcome Boro to set up a final with Polish side Górnik Zabrze. The young Eagles ran away 3-1 winners in the final to lift the Mina Cup in their first ever appearance in the competition.