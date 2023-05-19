The young Eagles - who will be watched in Premier League International Cup Final action by over 4,000 spectators on Tuesday night, with tickets still available - will kick-off against the Ravens at 19:45 BST.

Bromley finished seventh in the National League table this season, before exiting the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

Further details, including ticketing, will be announced in due course.

Tickets for the U21s' Cup Final against Jong PSV this Tuesday (23rd May) remain available to purchase - so come along and get behind the side!