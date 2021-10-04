The teenage attacker - who made his professional debut in August against Chelsea - scored three goals in Palace's three September performances, including a brace in a 6-1 thrashing of Leicester.

He also netted in a defeat to Manchester City, and these performances caught the eye of the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposing player in each of their September matches.

This panel will also decide the winner of the Premier League 2 Player of the Month, which will be announced next week.

Well done, Jes, and good luck!

