The Eagles reached the Final of the competition, which is designed to pit England’s best Academies against those on the continent, for the first time on Wednesday evening with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win at Selhurst Park.

Kaden Rodney’s first-half goal was cancelled out in the second period by Valencia’s Pablo Gozalbez, but – in an effort praised by Powell – his side continued to plug throughout the 120 minutes and were fully deserving of their progression.

Powell said: “It was another strong performance from the boys. It was never going to be easy, but again… I speak about it all the time: the mentality and strength of character of these boys, these players, is excellent.

“They stuck together as you have to against a good side in Valencia. They hadn’t lost in this competition before tonight. It was a great mentality and a good performance from all the players.

“We actually practised them [penalties] yesterday! I asked the players who wanted to take them – I’m not going to dictate, I don’t want to put anyone under pressure, whoever felt comfortable and competent to take one, they can take it.

“I did look down and I saw a few defenders and I thought… ‘okay, not many attacking players’ – but they stepped up, took them, and took them well!”