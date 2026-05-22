While results and trophies remain important markers of success, the Academy’s primary focus continues to be player development and progression into senior football.

On that front, the 2025/26 campaign could be viewed as one of the most successful in recent years.

Full-back Rio Cardines made his senior debut in Palace’s UEFA Conference League victory over Dynamo Kyiv, sparking a wave of opportunities for Academy graduates throughout the campaign.

Benji Casey, alongside fellow graduate Joël Drakes-Thomas in the travelling squad, made his senior debut in the Conference League victory over Shelbourne.

A week later, Palace fielded their youngest side since 1982 against Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio, with four Academy graduates in the starting XI – three of them making their senior debuts.

George King, Dean Benamar and Drakes-Thomas all started despite only being in their first full season of U21s football. It marked the first time three Academy debutants had started a first-team fixture for the club.

Midfielder Kaden Rodney also made his second senior start – and his first at Selhurst Park – against KuPS, having previously featured under Patrick Vieira in the Carabao Cup against Oxford United in 2022.

At just 16 years and 192 days old, Drakes-Thomas became the youngest Englishman to feature in the UEFA Conference League and Palace’s fourth-youngest player of all time, behind John Bostock, Alex Wynter and Phil Hoadley.

Just days later, he etched his name into the history books again by becoming Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player at 16 years and 194 days when he appeared against Leeds United.

Since then, several Academy players have been involved regularly in senior matchday squads across league and cup competitions. Cardines and Rodney, in particular, spent much of the season around Oliver Glasner’s first-team group, gaining invaluable experience despite limited minutes on the pitch.

Powell believes those opportunities have been hugely beneficial.

“Absolutely,” he said. “With the first team being involved in Europe, not many young players can say they’ve played in European competition. That’s a massive bonus for the individuals who have had that experience.

“On top of that, some of the boys have made Premier League debuts as well, which is huge for us within the Academy.

“We need to keep pushing forward and keep the boys motivated. Next season the squad will probably be slightly younger again, but that’s a healthy challenge because ultimately the aim is always to get as many players into the first team – or into first-team football – as possible.”