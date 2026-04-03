It’s an action-packed Easter weekend for the Crystal Palace Academy, with both the Under-21s and Under-18s in action TONIGHT (Friday, 3rd April, 18:00 BST) and tomorrow (Saturday, 4th April, 11:00 BST) – and you can watch every minute LIVE on Palace TV+.
Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.
Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Two HUGE Academy fixtures will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ this Easter weekend, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off:
- U21s v Nottingham Forest – coverage from 17:45 BST TONIGHT (Friday, 3rd April).
- U18s v Chelsea – coverage from 10:45 BST on Saturday, 4th April.
Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace App.
Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.
Can’t Watch Live?
If you can’t watch live, follow both matches via:
- Academy X (Twitter) for live updates and behind-the-scenes content
- Crystal Palace App for goal alerts, key incidents, and live Opta stats
- cpfc.co.uk for full match reports and reaction shortly after full-time
Under-21s: Palace v Nottingham Forest
Palace visit Nottingham Forest in a crucial Premier League 2 clash, with both sides still battling to secure a place in the top 16 as the season approaches its conclusion.
The young Eagles currently sit 11th on 28 points, level with Leicester City and Sunderland but with a game in hand on both. Darren Powell’s side are well placed in the play-off positions, though qualification is not yet mathematically confirmed.
We head into the fixture in strong form, unbeaten in our last three league matches. A 2–1 win over Blackburn Rovers and a 2–2 draw with Wolves were followed by an impressive 5–1 victory over Liverpool – the division’s in-form side in 2026 – prior to the international break.
Forest, meanwhile, sit 17th on 23 points from 19 games, just outside the play-off places and currently leading the cross-category play-off positions (for teams 17th to 24th).
They arrive in improved form, having recorded back-to-back victories. A 3–0 win over Newcastle United last time out – with goals from Chris Wood, Kalum Thompson, and Donnell McNeilly – came after a comeback triumph away at title-chasing Fulham.
That upturn has reignited Forest’s hopes of breaking into the top 16, particularly after a difficult run earlier in the campaign which saw them lose five consecutive matches.
With both sides still fighting for play-off qualification, this encounter carries significant importance heading into the final stretch of the season, so don't miss it!
Match details
Nottingham Forest Under-21s v Crystal Palace Under-21s
- TONIGHT (Friday, 3rd April)
- 18:00 BST
- The Nigel Doughty Academy
- Premier League 2 Division One
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Under-18s: Palace v Chelsea
Palace visit Chelsea in a key U18 Premier League South clash, with both sides firmly in the mix at the top end of the table as the season enters its decisive phase.
The young Eagles currently sit third on 36 points from 20 games, holding two games in hand on leaders Tottenham Hotspur as they look to close the gap in the final stretch. We come into the fixture off the back of a hard-fought 0–0 draw against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.
Chelsea, meanwhile, occupy second place on 43 points, four behind Tottenham, also with two games in hand. The young Blues made a strong start to the campaign, going unbeaten in their opening seven matches, but have experienced mixed results in recent weeks.
Notably, Palace claimed an emphatic 4–0 victory over Chelsea earlier in the season in the U18 Premier League Cup group stage, securing top spot in Group D.
Chelsea responded with an eight-game winning run across all competitions through to the end of January, though they have since exited the FA Youth Cup and suffered league defeats to Aston Villa, Fulham, and West Bromwich Albion.
Despite that inconsistency, they showed their resilience last time out, coming from two goals down to beat Reading 3–2 at Cobham with three goals in the final six minutes, including a dramatic late winner.
With both sides chasing a strong finish, this fixture promises to be a competitive encounter between two of the division’s form teams.
Match details
Chelsea Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Saturday, 4th April
- 11:00 BST
- Cobham Training Centre
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+