Under-21s: Palace v Nottingham Forest

Palace visit Nottingham Forest in a crucial Premier League 2 clash, with both sides still battling to secure a place in the top 16 as the season approaches its conclusion.

The young Eagles currently sit 11th on 28 points, level with Leicester City and Sunderland but with a game in hand on both. Darren Powell’s side are well placed in the play-off positions, though qualification is not yet mathematically confirmed.

We head into the fixture in strong form, unbeaten in our last three league matches. A 2–1 win over Blackburn Rovers and a 2–2 draw with Wolves were followed by an impressive 5–1 victory over Liverpool – the division’s in-form side in 2026 – prior to the international break.

Forest, meanwhile, sit 17th on 23 points from 19 games, just outside the play-off places and currently leading the cross-category play-off positions (for teams 17th to 24th).

They arrive in improved form, having recorded back-to-back victories. A 3–0 win over Newcastle United last time out – with goals from Chris Wood, Kalum Thompson, and Donnell McNeilly – came after a comeback triumph away at title-chasing Fulham.

That upturn has reignited Forest’s hopes of breaking into the top 16, particularly after a difficult run earlier in the campaign which saw them lose five consecutive matches.

With both sides still fighting for play-off qualification, this encounter carries significant importance heading into the final stretch of the season, so don't miss it!

Match details

Nottingham Forest Under-21s v Crystal Palace Under-21s